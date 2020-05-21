Mackay Shields LLC Buys 7,834 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

