Mackay Shields LLC Buys 155,755 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 258.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,755 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.11% of Mdu Resources Group worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,506,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,117,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,623,000 after buying an additional 873,359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $13,157,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $12,849,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5,633.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David C. Barney bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.