M Leanne Lachman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00.
Shares of LNC opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.27.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
