M Leanne Lachman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00.

Shares of LNC opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

