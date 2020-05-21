LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in LYFT were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,519,000 after purchasing an additional 171,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 133,698 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in LYFT by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 487,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in LYFT by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised LYFT to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

