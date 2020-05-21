Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 220,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBC. DA Davidson upgraded Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director John C. Erickson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

