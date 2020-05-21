Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Luckin Coffee stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Luckin Coffee has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 118.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

