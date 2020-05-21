Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

