Lucia Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.