Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,600 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $370,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,578.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SILK stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

