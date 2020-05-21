Loop Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $117.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $618,973.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,710.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,590 shares of company stock worth $4,289,153. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

