Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

LOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.54 million, a P/E ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

