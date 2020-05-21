Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.