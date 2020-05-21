Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered Croda International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,086 ($66.90) on Monday. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,657.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,809.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

In other news, insider Steve Foots acquired 22 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, with a total value of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,020 ($66.04), for a total value of £342,966.40 ($451,152.85). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 103 shares of company stock valued at $427,819.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

