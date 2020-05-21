Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRDA. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at $285,774,387.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,623 shares of company stock worth $19,614,817 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

