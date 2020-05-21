Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Director Edward P. Garden Sells 324,269 Shares

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $16,174,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LM opened at $49.79 on Thursday. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,040,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LM shares. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price target on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.