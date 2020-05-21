Laurent Bride Sells 1,386 Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laurent Bride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44.

On Monday, February 24th, Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $51,074.10.

Talend stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Talend SA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend SA will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Talend by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,585 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Talend by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 199,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TLND. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

