Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

