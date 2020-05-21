Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on May 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.