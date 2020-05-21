Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

