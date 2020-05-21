Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 730 ($9.60) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 745 ($9.80).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Land Securities Group to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 897 ($11.80) to GBX 679 ($8.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 792.71 ($10.43).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 533.40 ($7.02) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 829.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, research analysts predict that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0001989 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 29,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

