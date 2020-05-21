Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $66.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.