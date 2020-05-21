Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Purchases $1,127,440.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

