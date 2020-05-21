Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Purchases $1,127,440.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00.
Shares of LAMR opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
