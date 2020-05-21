Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $93,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

