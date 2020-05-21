Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.38, approximately 24,268,202 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 7,456,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.09.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.