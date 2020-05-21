Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Up 24.6%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares were up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 7,213,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,061% from the average daily volume of 621,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $209.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,262 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

