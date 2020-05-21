Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Up 41.0% in May

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,862 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,083 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

