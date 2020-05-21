Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,486 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $659,307.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88.

On Thursday, February 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25.

Shares of TWLO opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $197.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

