Kevin C. Burns Sells 80,000 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $2,772,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $6,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $5,370,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 737.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 438,346 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

