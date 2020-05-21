JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGE. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 613.30 ($8.07).

SGE opened at GBX 672 ($8.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

