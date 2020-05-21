JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

