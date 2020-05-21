JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 4,900

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,338.71 ($70.23).

LON NXT opened at GBX 4,539 ($59.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,465.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,977.58. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

