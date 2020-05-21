JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€195.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €204.47 ($237.75).

FRA ALV opened at €157.08 ($182.65) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of €196.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

