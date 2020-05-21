John W. Casella Sells 47,159 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CWST stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

