Jeffrey W. Ubben Acquires 500,000 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stock

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.97 on Thursday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in AES by 121.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 373,225 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AES by 4.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 26.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AES in the first quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

