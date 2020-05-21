Jefferies Financial Group Trims Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Target Price to GBX 240

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Kingfisher to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Investec raised Kingfisher to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 185.90 ($2.45).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 170.65 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.