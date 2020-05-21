Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target to GBX 230

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Superdry to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 121.09 ($1.59) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 324.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 529 ($6.96).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

