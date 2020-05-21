Jeff Lawson Sells 35,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $6,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.