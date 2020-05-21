J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173.75 ($15.44).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 971.50 ($12.78) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 892.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 492 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £90,840 ($119,494.87).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

