Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 27%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price rose 27% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 1,915,777 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,893% from the average daily volume of 96,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.