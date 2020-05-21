IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the stock.

IQE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 72.60 ($0.96).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 36.02 ($0.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99. IQE has a twelve month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.70 ($1.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.45.

IQE (LON:IQE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQE will post 400 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

