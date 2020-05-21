Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) & Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Financial Review

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Store Capital alerts:

91.2% of Store Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Store Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Store Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Store Capital 0 6 2 0 2.25 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 4 3 0 2.43

Store Capital currently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 35.16%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus price target of $76.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Store Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Store Capital is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Store Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Store Capital $665.71 million 6.68 $284.98 million $1.99 9.14 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.38 $79.21 million $3.72 18.00

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit. Store Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Store Capital pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Store Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Store Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Store Capital 43.97% 6.90% 3.68% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 43.62% 15.10% 5.82%

Risk & Volatility

Store Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Store Capital beats Investors Real Estate Trust Reit on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.