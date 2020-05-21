Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,666,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8,067.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,300.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 81,616 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1,293.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $138.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

