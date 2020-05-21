Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

