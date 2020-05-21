Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $3.00. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 21,080,697 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $16.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 69.69%.

In other news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after buying an additional 1,037,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after buying an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 495,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after buying an additional 314,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

