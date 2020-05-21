Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Stock Holdings Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 145.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 583,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 97,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

IVR stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $522.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 69.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $16.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

