Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, May 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Intu Properties currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 4.62 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.15.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

