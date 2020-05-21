Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.54, approximately 207,068 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 81,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group from $21.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 113.94%. Analysts anticipate that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

