Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in May

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,930 shares of company stock valued at $50,415,417. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICPT. BidaskClub upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

