Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

ZEN stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after acquiring an additional 943,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,829,000 after acquiring an additional 161,395 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after acquiring an additional 310,288 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.