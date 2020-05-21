Insider Selling: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Insider Sells $319,700.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TFC opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

