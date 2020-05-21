Insider Selling: Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $883,500.00 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,012.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWCH stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Switch Inc has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 20.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 316,661 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after buying an additional 1,276,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

